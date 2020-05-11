Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Receives $5.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of CASA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 472,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,582. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $337.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Casa Systems by 12,800.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

