CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) Shares Up 66.7%

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP)’s stock price traded up 66.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $3.95, 57,400,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 3,815% from the average session volume of 1,466,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

The stock has a market cap of $5.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

