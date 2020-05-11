Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo Purchases 70,000 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $902,300.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 100,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $1,148,000.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 50,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $604,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 90,503 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $1,066,125.34.

On Friday, April 24th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 43,086 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $523,494.90.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 50,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $596,500.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 50,300 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.82 per share, with a total value of $594,546.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $753,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $733,600.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $686,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,337,000.00.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $12.89. 456,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.60. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16). Research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Myovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,863,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,920,000 after buying an additional 868,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $10,498,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $10,150,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $2,952,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,919,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

