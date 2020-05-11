Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 37,561 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $51,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.47. 8,584,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,317,601. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.20. The company has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

