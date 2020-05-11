Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,873 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Independent Research downgraded shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,584,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,317,601. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

