Citigroup Boosts Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $110.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GH has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Guardant Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.29.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded up $4.20 on Friday, hitting $88.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,122. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $112.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $164,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302 shares in the company, valued at $270,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samir Kaul sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $107,258.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,383 shares of company stock valued at $32,384,431. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. FMR LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Guardant Health by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,074,000 after buying an additional 60,666 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 53,560.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

