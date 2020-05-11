Citigroup Boosts Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Price Target to $56.00

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HLF has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.75.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,815. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 90.58% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,529,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,906,000 after purchasing an additional 52,075 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.