Citigroup Increases Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $21.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AXTA. UBS Group increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.64.

AXTA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,671. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,486,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,648,000 after purchasing an additional 641,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,713,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,398,000 after purchasing an additional 135,176 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,008,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,471,000 after purchasing an additional 66,242 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,340,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,166,000 after buying an additional 157,133 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,968,000 after buying an additional 132,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

