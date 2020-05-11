Citigroup Lowers Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $15.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Under Armour to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Under Armour from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Under Armour from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.76.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE UAA traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 23,285,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,112,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 1.22. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.57% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.