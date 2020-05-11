Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cloudflare from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.18.

NYSE NET traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $28.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,731,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,321. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 8.22. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.06.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $329,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $329,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 14,168 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $250,065.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,948.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,314,686 shares of company stock worth $152,564,077 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 132,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 301,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 9.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 11.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

