Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Downgraded by MKM Partners to Sell

MKM Partners cut shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. MKM Partners currently has $147.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $216.00.

STZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.05.

STZ traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.30. 1,262,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,039. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of -917.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.53. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,673 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,791 in the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,394,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,874,000 after buying an additional 961,594 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,708,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,255,000 after buying an additional 702,933 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,421,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 760.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 636,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,777,000 after buying an additional 562,506 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

