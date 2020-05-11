Continental’s (CTTAF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Norddeutsche Landesbank

Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CTTAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Continental in a report on Monday, April 6th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Continental to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Get Continental alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAF traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.75. 26 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294. Continental has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $148.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.37.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.