Credit Suisse Group Raises Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $15.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AQUA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

AQUA traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.53. 539,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,934. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

