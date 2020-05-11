Credit Suisse Group Raises Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $15.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AQUA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.
AQUA traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.53. 539,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,934. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.
Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.
