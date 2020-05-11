Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to $1.75

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy to a sell rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Crescent Point Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

CPG traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.30. 1,141,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,104. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $661.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.70.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 108.19%. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 2,442,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 120,603 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,908,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 445,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,061,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,586,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

