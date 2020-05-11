Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Up 13.8%

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s stock price shot up 13.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $61.29, 2,154,361 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 114% from the average session volume of 1,008,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.84.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.11.

The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.72 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.86.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.10). Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,766,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,739,000 after acquiring an additional 716,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 952,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,004,000 after purchasing an additional 398,012 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $15,410,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 904.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,031,000 after purchasing an additional 355,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

