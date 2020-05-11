Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Up 13.8%

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s stock price shot up 13.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $61.29, 2,154,361 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 114% from the average session volume of 1,008,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.84.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.11.
The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.72 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.86.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,766,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,739,000 after acquiring an additional 716,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 952,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,004,000 after purchasing an additional 398,012 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $15,410,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 904.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,031,000 after purchasing an additional 355,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.
About Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.
Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.