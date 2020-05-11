Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Cubic from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Cubic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cubic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cubic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.14.

CUB traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,252. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.83. Cubic has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $75.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.23 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cubic will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans purchased 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.46 per share, for a total transaction of $252,637.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,255.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce G. Blakley sold 4,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $168,924.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUB. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cubic by 10.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,643,000 after purchasing an additional 161,075 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cubic by 90.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cubic by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cubic by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 164,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cubic by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares during the period.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

