Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $50.47, but opened at $51.73. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Datadog shares last traded at $55.69, with a volume of 10,158,504 shares trading hands.

DDOG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Datadog from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 215,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $10,122,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 68,765 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $3,088,236.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,881.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,374 shares of company stock worth $67,845,720 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $1,098,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,886,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,898,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -371.27.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.