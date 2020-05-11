Deutsche Bank Raises Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $70.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ASH. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ashland Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashland Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.00.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASH traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.66. 672,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,180. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.34.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.