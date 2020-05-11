Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLAKY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

DLAKY stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 157,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,362. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $9.66 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

