Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) Receives €39.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €39.46 ($45.88).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

DLG stock traded up €0.12 ($0.14) on Friday, hitting €33.18 ($38.58). 385,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,291. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.50. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12-month low of €17.12 ($19.91) and a 12-month high of €48.38 ($56.26). The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.