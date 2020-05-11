Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Raised by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG traded up $6.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,743,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.30. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $116.15 and a one year high of $184.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Loop Capital cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dollar General from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.77.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.