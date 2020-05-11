Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading Up 11%

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) rose 11% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.82 and last traded at $27.43, approximately 1,917,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 906,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.
About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)
Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.
See Also: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.