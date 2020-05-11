Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading Up 11%

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) rose 11% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.82 and last traded at $27.43, approximately 1,917,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 906,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 588.05% and a negative return on equity of 64.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

