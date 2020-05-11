Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) rose 12.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.40, approximately 853,390 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 385,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFOI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Friday, March 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 58.03% and a negative return on equity of 123.81%. The business had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Focus Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

