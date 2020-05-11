Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.59. Exelon also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.80-3.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.43. 8,138,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,873,502. Exelon has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus decreased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.21.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

