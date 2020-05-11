EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPGY. HSBC upgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas cut EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.70. 110,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,176. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $21.46 and a 12-month high of $37.71.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

