Fagan Associates Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,453,000 after buying an additional 66,014 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $143.96. 10,268,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,832,605. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,964,484.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,312,054. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

