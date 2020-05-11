Fagan Associates Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fagan Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 589.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

SCHD traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.81. 1,382,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,435. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.11. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $59.56.

