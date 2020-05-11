Fagan Associates Inc. Has $3.36 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.3% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,541,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,068,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.63, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.36. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

