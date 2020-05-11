Fagan Associates Inc. Invests $373,000 in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 54.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Trimble by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 804,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Trimble by 34.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,138,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,521.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $264,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,632 shares in the company, valued at $736,709.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRMB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Trimble from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trimble from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.00. 1,039,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.51. Trimble Inc has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.19 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

