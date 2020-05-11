Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 1,728 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fagan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 176,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 360,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,819,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,750,000 after buying an additional 1,056,913 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,559,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,865,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,576,416. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.