Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 19,258 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Fagan Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,258 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 32,351 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,138.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after buying an additional 12,418 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.14. 1,261,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,705. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.12. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.