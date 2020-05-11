Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 20,612 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fagan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,612 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,513.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,449,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111,582 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,592,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,957,000 after acquiring an additional 202,929 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,616,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,171,000 after acquiring an additional 185,378 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,353,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,062,000 after acquiring an additional 287,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,023,000 after purchasing an additional 282,324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.21. 588,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,420. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average is $54.77. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

