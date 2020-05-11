Fagan Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Fagan Associates Inc. decreased its position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,332 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,985 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.30 to $15.60 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Laurentian upgraded Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, April 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

CGC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,452,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231,299. Canopy Growth Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 535.05%. Analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

