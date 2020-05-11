Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,616 shares during the period. Franco Nevada accounts for 1.2% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.13% of Franco Nevada worth $25,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,480,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Franco Nevada by 5.2% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 49,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Franco Nevada stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.21. The company had a trading volume of 907,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,594. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.15 and its 200-day moving average is $107.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.59. Franco Nevada Corp has a fifty-two week low of $72.98 and a fifty-two week high of $147.62.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

