Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $25.34 on Monday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $38.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,477 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $41,828.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,355 shares of company stock valued at $162,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

