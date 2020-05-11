Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives $50.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

In other Frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.23. 363,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,181. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.79. Frontdoor has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.31 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

