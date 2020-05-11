General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $430,864,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $70,121,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $70,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,138,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 803,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,585,000 after buying an additional 316,711 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.81. 3,247,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,074. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $193.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Several research firms have commented on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.