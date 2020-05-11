General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GE traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 71,737,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,480,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday. Argus reduced their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.49.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

