George Cabell Williams III Acquires 12,104 Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Stock

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Director George Cabell Williams III purchased 12,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $157,473.04.

Saratoga Investment stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 131,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,002. Saratoga Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $148.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $1.84. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.36% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $17.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAR shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 40,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 24,829 shares during the period. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

