Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading 11.5% Higher

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) traded up 11.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.46, 2,701,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 1,455,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GERN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Geron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $262.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Geron had a negative net margin of 14,901.74% and a negative return on equity of 44.66%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Geron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,667,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after purchasing an additional 75,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Geron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,733,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 94,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 117,423 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 85,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Geron by 736.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,133,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 998,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

