Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 1,532 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 554,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,588,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 216.0% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 15,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,036. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $192.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.62 and a 200 day moving average of $169.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

