Gilbert & Cook Inc. Cuts Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,847 shares during the period. American Equity Investment Life makes up about 1.7% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned 0.34% of American Equity Investment Life worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 83,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,659,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,198,000 after purchasing an additional 53,116 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AEL traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 876,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,666. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $573.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

AEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,137. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $89,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $817,787.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

