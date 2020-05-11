Gilbert & Cook Inc. Decreases Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Humana by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Humana by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Humana by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Humana by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 79,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Citigroup increased their price target on Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.74.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $2.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $380.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,595. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.02. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $392.58.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

