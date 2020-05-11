Gilbert & Cook Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 8.3% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,147,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 64,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 32,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 59,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,523.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,154,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027,477 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,691. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.00.

