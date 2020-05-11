Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Copart by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $649,000. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Copart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 60,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $82.80. 1,562,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.11. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.43.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. Copart’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.