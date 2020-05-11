Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 1,642 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,307 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of HP by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in shares of HP by 490.6% during the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 2,274 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,960,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,382,468. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

