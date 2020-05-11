Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Up 19.6%

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) shot up 19.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.68, 5,146,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 119% from the average session volume of 2,348,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

The firm has a market cap of $116.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gogo Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,713,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,369,000 after purchasing an additional 604,611 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Gogo by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 277,146 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Gogo by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,284,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 224,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 174,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

