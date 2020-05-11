Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,732 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.9% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.33% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $21,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,238,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 77,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $971,000.

GSLC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.34. 248,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,362. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $68.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.21.

