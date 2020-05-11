Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Shares Up 16.5%

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV)’s stock price was up 16.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.12, approximately 772,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 805,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.
A number of analysts have weighed in on SUPV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Supervielle has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $1.88.
The stock has a market capitalization of $166.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 44,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 12.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grupo Supervielle Company Profile (NYSE:SUPV)
Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.
See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.