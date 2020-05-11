Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Shares Up 16.5%

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV)’s stock price was up 16.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.12, approximately 772,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 805,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SUPV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Supervielle has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $1.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $166.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $116.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.05 million. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 44,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 12.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile (NYSE:SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

