Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Shares Up 10.3%

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) rose 10.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $14.64, approximately 287,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 109,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $252.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $213.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.91 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G. Thomas Hough purchased 3,000 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $51,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,435.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

